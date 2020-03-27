GREENSBURG — With respect to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Tree County Players Board of Directors has voted to suspend the rest of the 2019 season.
The two shows that will be affected are the staged reading of “Ordinary People,” originally scheduled for late April, and the summer musical “School House Rock Live” scheduled for early summer 2020.
“Ordinary People” will be rescheduled, probably in September 2020, and “School House Rock Live” has been cancelled.
TCP President Cathy Lincourt said, “Even though it’s possible that some of these dates will be cleared as far as COVID-19 restrictions are concerned, the preparation involved negates the wisdom of having them.”
Lincourt thanked TCP patrons for their support, and said, “We look forward to a new season in the fall. Any unused show passes or benefactor commitments that were in place for this season will be honored for the 2020-2021 season. Thank you for the support that everyone has given us over our many seasons. We hope you stay safe and healthy through this period of trial.”
In other local COVID-19 related news, Decatur County Parks and Recreation buildings are now closed to the public.
This includes the Armory and Parks and Rec office in the Armory at 402 E. North Street, Greensburg.
A reminder to the public that the playgrounds, softball/baseball diamonds and basketball courts are closed to the public until further notice.
Parks and walking trails in Decatur County are open, but users are asked to remember social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC.
The Greensburg Youth Baseball League and the Decatur County Softball Association have also postponed their drafts until at least the first week in May.
