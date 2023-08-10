GREENSBURG – Tree County Players hosted its 2023 Annual Meeting Sunday in the lobby of the TCP Playhouse, where those present discussed finances for the previous season and announced the show lineup for the 2023/2024 season.
TCP Board of Directors President Karen Matthews gave her address, thanking administrative assistant Wendy Blake and TCP bookkeeper Nancy Worland for their work through the previous season. She thanked the board members as well, complimenting them on being a “working board,” handling show committees, advertising, playhouse maintenance and planning events.
Three of nine board members are staying on for another three year term: Karen Matthews, Amy Borns and Sean Durbin.
The 2023/2024 Board of Directors is Karen Matthews, Amy Borns, Sean Durbin, Amanda Gault, Cathy Lincourt, Luke Lecher, Corden Simmonds, Devin Morgan and Kim Gauck.
Officers slated for voting at the September 2023 board meeting are President Karen Matthews, Vice Presidents Amy Borns, Secretary Amanda Gault and Treasurer Cathy Lincourt.
Matthews said that 2023’s goal, to increase membership and audience members, will remain the goals for 2024.
Lincourt gave the 2023 financial report, saying TCP had received $8,841 from the Indiana Arts Commission. In 2023, two shows were sponsored by community businesses; Farm Bureau sponsored “The Play that Goes Wrong” and The Napoleon State Bank and Edward Jones’ David Gill office sponsored “Dear Edwina Jr.”
“We hope to continue to have community businesses sponsor shows for this coming season,” Matthews said.
Major projects for the ’23 season included the ARC Variety Show, which Matthews praised by saying the Front and Center Players do “such a great job: it’s a very special community partnership.“
Matthews said the Willie Feldman Student Showcase received great feedback from the community, and that the Marian University Show was also special because community native Ben Tebbe returned to the community to direct and perform the show.
She was grateful for individuals making chair sponsorships, saying that their names on the backs of chairs “adds a special touch to the theater.”
Rylee Grimes, a 2023 graduate of South Decatur, was the recipient of the Therese Zins Scholarship.
Matthews continued her presentation, playing video recaps from the year’s shows and then announcing the 2023 season lineup.
To finish the event, Lincourt was honored with the President’s Award for her work as treasurer on the budget and for fulfilling other responsibilities within the organization.
Matthews thanked the attending members and closed the meeting, offering light refreshments to all.
