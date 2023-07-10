GREENSBURG - Tree County Players, Decatur County's community theatre organization, has received an Arts Organizational Support Grant from the Indiana Arts Commission of $8,841.
Through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs, the IAC awarded a total of $3,431,351 to 414 nonprofits in 2023 for arts projects and organizations around the state.
Applications were reviewed in June by 146 panelists from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management with the awards announced through a press release dated July 6.
Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Arts Project Support grants provide funding to Indiana 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific arts project or arts activity. Between both programs, 75 of Indiana’s 92 counties will receive funding.
“The projects and organizations selected to receive funding are strengthening our state,” said Anne Penny Valentine, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is excited and honored to invest in Hoosier communities, supporting organizations that are doing exceptional creative work to make Indiana a great place to live, work, play, study, and stay.”
This year, changes to the AOS program were made to decrease barriers in the application process, increase support to smaller, emerging, and first-time applicants, and provide more meaningful award sizes to grant recipients through a field-driven input process.
The Arts Organization Support program received applications from 36 organizations not previously funded by the program, and funding to smaller organizations and rural communities increased.
“We are so blessed to have received $8,841 from the Indiana Arts Council this year," said TCP Board President Karen Matthews. "Our administrative assistant, Wendy Blake, is wonderful at writing these grants and making sure our organization shines."
Matthews said the award will be paired with member and benefactor revenue to support the operating costs of the organization, maintaining the Playhouse and the Monfort Street warehouse where costumes, props and supplies are stored, and to pay the salaries for an administrative assistant and a bookkeeper. The funding will also be used to defray any professional fees necessary to maintain the group's 501(c)3 status.
Committed to being fiscally responsible, directors and producers of perspective shows presented by TCP are required to submit budgets for shows. Each show's ticket sales along with sponsorship from local organizations help to pay for the expensive licensing and royalties, with the ultimate goal of "breaking even" for each production.
"We are just so happy to be a recipient, and we are so thankful for a community that continues to support us," said Matthews.
Other arts organizations and causes receiving support from the IAC in 2023 include the Ripley County Tourism Bureau, Southeast Indiana Dance, Inc., the Batesville Area Arts Council, the Gibson Theater, Inc., and the Town of Glenwood in Rush County.
