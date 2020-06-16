GREENSBURG - The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced the distribution of $585,000 in relief funds to community-based arts providers, and Greensburg's 50 year-strong theater group Tree County Players received a cut of $3,000.
As part of the CARES Pandemic Act, funds have been awarded to 195 arts organizations currently receiving Arts Organization Support grants from the IAC. Collectively, these organizations support 2,696 creative sector jobs and 8,534 working artists. Usually, funds received by special governmental grants to the arts may not be used for operating costs, but this makes one of the very few exceptions the IAC has changed their ruling.
According to a survey by Americans for the Arts, the estimated economic impact of the corona virus to the arts community will be $5.5 billion nationally.
For Indiana, it estimated a negative impact of $6,076,864 and a median loss of $12,000 per organization.
TCP Board of Directors President Cathy Lincourt offered her thoughts on the grant and the coming TCP season.
"We are having a two-part season, with alternative options before Christmas," she said. "Possibly some theater classes on costuming and make-up, as well as perhaps a play directing class."
Online events and use of outdoor venues will be explored between now and the holidays, hopefully coinciding with the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Lincourt said the funds received from the CARES Act will go to facilitate some of the alternative programming ideas mentioned.
"When we get back into our new venue, some of that money will be used for social distancing modifications necessary for a live theater experience. We just don't know what those are yet," she said.
"We're planning on ending the season with the live production of 'Children of Eden,'" she continued. "This is our 50th year celebration, and because we don't know what our limitations will be, we do know that it will include remembrances of past shows, interviews with past members and founders, and hopefully a review of some sort of previous productions. The form we don't know yet, but it will be a celebration nonetheless," she said.
TCP has an email list for many of its members. The organization will use it and its website (www.treecountyplayers.com) to announce details once they have been finalized.
Lincourt said remodeling at the Main Street theater is complete, and that funding from the capital campaign will purchase the backdrop for a projector to use for backdrops, as well as multi-media presentations when groups wish to rent the space as a meeting venue.
"We're still looking at some cosmetic changes, but our sound system is complete, our light system is complete, and we really look like a theater now," she said. "We're just very lucky that the IAC exists, and we're very blessed to have their support."
Information on the coming season will be announced on Facebook, on the marquis at the theater (634 W. Main Street), at www.treecountyplayers.com, and in the Greensburg Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.