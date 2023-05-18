GREENSBURG – Tree County Players presents the revue “A Night of Stars” at the TCP Playhouse at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, with a cash bar and refreshments.
This show marks the beginning of the 2023 Summer Series, followed by TCP’s summer children’s production of “Dear Edwina, Jr.” the last week of June.
A departure from TCP’s usual big summer musical, “A Night of Stars” brings its audience a more sophisticated evening of entertainment from a wildly-talented cadre of performers returning for another appearance on the TCP stage.
Defined as a light theatrical entertainment consisting of a series of short sketches, songs, and dances, typically dealing with one central focus, “Night” is themed around songs with words such as night, moon, dreams, or stars in the title.
And that makes for an evening spent with some of the of the very best of the area’s “stars.”
Whether it be the brassy shine of local vocalist Hayley Trenkamp, the coolness of Dan Borns’ “Sky” from last summer’s victorious “Guys and Dolls,” or the simple beauty of passages from Angela Pray’s violin.
Who can forget Sue Menefee’s lovely and stubborn “Eliza” in 1981’s “My Fair Lady?” And what about Keegan Main’s misunderstood but lovable Quasimodo from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame?” in the summer 2019?
Paired with the smooth saxophone licks from Shelbyville’s Erich Davies and good ol’ gospel style piano played by Westport treasure Deanna McCullough, the combination makes for a classy, undeniably refreshing evening of fun for the local music devotee and lover of community theater.
There’s something here for music lovers of any genre!
Looking for a theme for the show, “Nights” co-director Cathy Lincourt was listening to Erich Davies’ recent recording of Hoagy Carmichaels “Stardust” when her creative wheels started turning.
“I started brainstorming for ideas for a sophisticated evening of songs that were all ‘night’ related,” Lincourt said.
Noting the successes of musical revues from TCP’s past like “Some Enchanted Evening” from 1989 (directed by the Jim Powell, David Fry and Mike Chapman) and 2014’s “The Planning Meeting or You Can’t Do That Here, a Musical Revue” (directed by Bill Blank and Amy Borns), Lincourt decided to suggest it at a recent board meeting.
“The board of directors loved the idea and here we are!” she said.
Lincourt and fellow stage veteran Karen Matthews are directing the production. Amanda Gault serves as producer.
Tickets are available online at www.treecountyplayers.com, by calling TCP at (812) 222-4766, and can also be purchased at the door prior to the performances. They are priced at $15 for non-members, $12 for members, and $5 for children.
