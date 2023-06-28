GREENSBURG – Tree City Players’ musical production of “Dear Edwina Jr.” is scheduled for the TCP Playhouse stage June 29, 30 and July 1 and the lively children’s musical is completely sold out.
Possibly one of the largest casts and production crews to work on the Playhouse stage since “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in 2019, the show is directed by first-time director and Batesville resident Morgan Kramer, with Student Assistant Producer Mary Schwering and Producer Amanda Gault.
The upbeat musical follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire Edwina Spoonapple (Ally McNealey) as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly “Advice-a-Palooza.”
Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends through clever, catchy and poignant songs.
The cast consists of 23 speaking roles divided among elementary and junior high school students, with the character of Vladimir played by adult Evan Straber.
Kramer is excited about the selling every available seat of the three performances pre-show.
“I know how much work they’ve put into this show, and what a great gift it is to perform for a full audience,” she said.
As her first time in the director’s chair, Kramer said it took a minute to get acclimated to such a large cast, but admitted she couldn’t have asked for a better experience her first time around.
Kramer said her cast has been proactive in learning their lines, and that they’ve been “off books” (have all their lines memorized) for three weeks.
“No matter how these performances go, they’ve put an incredible amount of energy and talent into this production and should be very proud,” Kramer said.
