GREENSBURG — TCP’s summer production of Guys and Dolls, originally scheduled to open June 17 on the TCP Playhouse stage, has been delayed.
Due to unforeseen circumstances and cast illness, the new show dates are 7 p.m. June 22 to 25 and 2 p.m. June 26. Theater-goers who’ve purchased tickets for June 17-19 may make an exchange for any dates the following week or request a refund.
Tickets for the show are available by calling the number above or by visiting www.treecountyplayers.com/.
Based on short stories by Damon Runyon about Prohibition Era gamblers and the women who loved them, Guys and Dolls premiered on Broadway in 1950 and ran for 1,200 performances, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical. The musical has had several Broadway and London revivals, as well as a 1955 film adaptation starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra and Vivian Blaine.
TCP’s production of the show currently in rehearsal has seen its share of bumps and roadblocks, but according to co-director Amanda Gault, all is finally a go and the cast can’t wait to meet its first audience.
“We had two (cast members) test positive for the flu, and one test positive for COVID just last week, so it’s been one thing after another,” Gault said.
Gault was cautious as she talked about the show, but because County Health Director Sean Durbin is also a member of the Guys and Doll’s cast they tapped him for what to do when the inevitable happened.
“It was so lucky that we cast the one man in the county who had all the COVID answers for us,” she said.
Five members of the cast went with the South Decatur Disney trip after they were cast, and one came home with COVID. With not enough actors answering the initial casting call in early May and the cautious cast members who quarantined, this show’s difficulties might just be a sign of the times.
“We just had a rehearsal with the whole cast for the first time last week, but we’re cautious and we’re hopeful,” Gault said. “It’s been literally a rollercoaster since the show began.”
