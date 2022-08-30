GREENSBURG - The Dowager Baroness, Lady Caroline Linnington, will present her views on the proper and dignified way to conduct a funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
The Baroness, played by actress Carol Jerboe, will discuss topics such as whether one should contact an undertaker, a funeral furnisher, or a feather furnisher for a loved one's funeral.
In full period costume, the Baroness will offer her view of who should be invited, what funeral gifts one should purchase, whether one should hire a "bier" or a hearse, what is the the proper pall, and whether should you serve arvil bread, a funeral cake or simply cookies.
Her Ladyship will also address the proper mourning clothing and the jewelry one should wear while one mourns, and even how long one should mourn - at the turn of the 18th century.
Jerboe has appeared at the library before as "Maggie Delaney," the indentured servant who came to the American colonies hoping to find a better life.
Jerboe also plays "the Widow Delaney," who has joined up with the leader of one of the underground gangs supplying doctors and medical schools with the cadavers necessary for their studies at the time of the American Revolution.
Jerboe's 55-minute presentation presents her audience with a frank discussion of something many of us still regard as taboo: our own death.
In the age of social media and the availability of information through the internet, information about almost any topic can be accessed with the stroke of a few keys. The pictures we see on daily television news and Tik-Tok, Facebook and Instagram offer us news of the world almost as it happens.
"Social media, YouTube, all of the things we have technology-wise open our eyes to more, and I think that death is one of those things we have opened our eyes to," said library Adult Programs Director Lori Durbin. "So I think they can be more easily talked about."
We talk about things openly now that have always been taboo in polite society. Domestic violence was something that happened to "other people." Even weather disasters, hurricanes and natural disasters were things that happened to other people as well.
There is much information available now that perhaps in earlier times one might have read about 'after the fact' in the newspaper. But now we have immediate access to everything. We can see the wildfire as it's burning, we can witness mass shootings as they're happening.
"Hurricane Katrina showed us floating bodies on television for the first time, and I think that technology has lifted the veil from our eyes to all of the things," Durbin said. "I think that the pandemic has put us more in touch with our own mortality, so there are many reasons we're able to talk about death more openly."
For more information about the Dowager Baroness or Jeboe's character appearances go to parsonjohn.org/presentations
Saturday's free presentation will take place in the Community Meeting Room at the library, with a question and answer period and refreshments afterward.
