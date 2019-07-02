GREENSBURG – The agriculture teacher/FFA advisor at Greensburg Community High School Greg Schneider never took an agriculture class until his senior year in high school.
“I had never thought about teaching ag,” Schneider says. “I had an open elective my senior year, and I’d always had a slight interest in it, but growing up just outside of Chicago and moving with my family to Bowling Green Kentucky after that, I had no exposure to it.”
“And they wanted me to take a journalism class, but I didn’t give up.” Schneider said.
“So finally the counselors gave in and said ‘fine - good luck.’
“And that changed the course my life,” he explained.
After teaching 24 years at Southwestern High in Hanover, he was contacted in 2015 about an open agriculture teaching position at Greensburg Community High School.
He explained how and when the ag program restarted in Greensburg in 2010, he thought to himself, “Greensburg would be a great place to be an ag teacher and have an ag program.”
“Greensburg had a vibrant and progressive agricultural community, and smack dab in the middle of it was a town of 12,000 people that may or may not understand what’s going on,” he said. “It is just a perfect place to help educate people toward agricultural literacy. It’s just a good thing.”
He continued saying, “I come from a non-farm background and I understand the misperceptions and the importance of that education. I speak ‘ag’ fluently now because of the experiences I have had teaching and farming on my own, but today people have more power than ever to direct the food system.”
“Lots of people still remember their grandparent’s farm,” Schneider said. “So I think people are losing their understanding of agriculture is simply because we’re becoming generationally removed from it,” Schneider said. “They still see those tractors out in the field, but what they don’t realize is that many of those tractors are guided by GPS now. The technology involved in agriculture nowadays is just astounding.”
“And that’s why ag education is so important,” he continued. “We need to help people make informed decisions about their food – to help them understand and pay attention to where it comes from.”
After that, Schneider summed up his purpose for being an ag teacher very succinctly.
“I’m here to find and inspire that group of 11-year-olds who hold the secrets to how we’re going to feed 9 billion people on the earth by 2050,” he said.
“And in that process, we’re also educating consumers and helping them to make informed decisions about their food,” Schneider added. “They can vote with their dollar, yet we’re more disconnected than ever from understanding how our food is produced.”
“And we can find anything we’re looking for on the internet, but the problem is knowing if that information is true,” Schneider explained. “And so I try to teach my students the difference between reality and what someone with an ulterior motive wants them to believe.”
Schneider lives in Madison, Indiana. His wife is an associate dean at Hanover College and his children go to Southwestern High School. So he is familiar with the long commute.
“But I have a tremendous community and tremendous administrators, so that makes it all worthwhile,” he said.
“You know, farming is based on things you can’t control. If you get your hay field mowed, or your cornfield in before it rains, then you’re doing okay. But then you worry about your neighbor – did he get his in in time? I just don’t think people understand the risk that farmers take.”
“It’s interesting to know that only one and a half percent of our population is involved in production agriculture, but 20 percent of all jobs are involved with agriculture,” Schneider explained.
Schneider confessed that he was interested in being part of a “Thank a Farmer” article because he wanted the opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.
“One thing I want to make sure we talk about is that opportunities abound in agriculture. Whatever your interest is, there’s a way to figure it into agriculture. If you’re an accountant, if you’re an engineer, if you’re a mechanic…there are agricultural opportunities for all of them,” he said.
When asked about global warming, this was his caveat.
“I think we have to look at data and historical fact, and each of us has to make the decision on our own,” Schneider said.
“But in agriculture, we do that as a common practice, and the drought of 2012 was epic. And I think that 2019 will be known for all the rain we’ve had. As far as trends, I think they point toward obvious conclusions, but again, we have to use that information to find a way to feed 9 billion mouths by 2050.”
“Historically, we would have 100 percent of our spring crops planted by now, and we’re only at roughly 80 percent. That is going to have far-reaching results,” Schneider said. “That inability to get the crop out will trickle down into food prices, gas prices, etc. And because we live here in the center of an agricultural belt, when the farmers prosper, the communities prosper,” Schneider explained.
He continued explaining that Greensburg is a hub for seed and feed, “and when the prices are down, the extra money bounces around in the community,” he said.
And alternate methods of farming?
“I’ll say it again. I think we’re going to have 9 billion people by 2050, and we’re going to have to explore every available option we have to feed them,” Schneider said. “There’s a company in northern Indiana that’s exploring using plant fiber to simulate meat.”
“With that population growth, nothing is off the table. We’ve got to explore it all,” he said, “and despite years of drought like 2012, and this year with so much rain, the Midwest is still extremely good at producing a viable food product, and we have to look at all options.”
“We need all types of professions. We need skilled trades to build and maintain, be the people that drive out to the field – but the farmer is expected to know everything. And they don’t,” Schneider said. “They depend on a whole gamut of others to give him information about how to create more yield from every acre. We need all the professions, because, like I said before, there are opportunities for students right now whether they are graduating from high school or college.”
“Again, I’ll say it. By the year 2050, the world will have 9 billion people. We need everyone participating in finding a way to feed them,” Schneider finished.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111, ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.