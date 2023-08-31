GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Foundation has announced that 2023 Teacher Grant applications will be available Sept. 1 to 30.
Teacher grants are available for up to $500 and are available to Decatur County’s classroom teachers who cannot fund their creative, innovative projects by any other means.
Originally known as Thank-A-Teacher Grants, these grants began in 2002 to help local educators fill classroom needs. The first recipients included such applicants as Carolyn Hill for the Building Block Literacy Program at North Decatur Elementary; Angela Parmer for the Calculator Usage Program at South Decatur High School; Lisa Wilson, for Assessment Portfolios at Washington Elementary; and Virgie Dugle and Karla Billieu, for Elementary Special Education Memory Books at Rosenmund Elementary School.
The most recent Teacher Grant projects include a reading nook, STEM equipment, Library Center, and more.
Since 2002, more than $90,000 in grants have been awarded to Decatur County teachers.
These grants are possible thanks to donors to the Foundation’s Community Fund. The Community Fund provides grants to the widest scope of projects. Unless another cause is specifically designated, donations generally go to the Community Fund where it is invested. The interest off the investment is used as grants for community projects.
Educators who are interested in applying for a Teacher Grant can visit dccfound.org for the application.
Questions can be directed to 812-662-6364.
