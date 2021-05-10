RUSHVILLE – Last week at Rushville Consolidated High School, it was Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week. Normally, each week the staff recognizes the students for positive behavior. This week, the script was flipped as teachers and staff were nominated for the Lion’s SHARE Award by the students.
Monday’s Winners
The first winner was Ms. Edwards who was nominated by Sheridan Warner. Sheridan is so thankful that Ms. Edwards makes class fun. More importantly, Ms. Edwards listens to and counsels her students. Sheridan called Ms. Edwards “everyone’s personal therapist!”
The second winner was Mr. Jake Hedrick. Anderson Frazier and Drew McKee nominated Mr. Hedrick because he embodies and promotes the life long morals they hope to develop. In addition, Mr. Hedrick motivates them in the weight room and pushes them to new heights.
Tuesday’s Winners
Mr. Hummel was nominated by Jeremy Green and Molly Hallgarth. They said that Mr. Hummel is an excellent listener. Of course he is a great teacher and motivates them, but more importantly he talks with them and not at them. They both say that Mr. Hummel has changed their outlook on writing, but also on life.
Ms. Lester was nominated by Kirstyn and Brianna (no last names provided). They said that Ms. Lester is awesome because she is a great listener. They wrote, “She listens to all of our problems!” They also say that Ms. Lester gives the best advice. She also stays after school to help them do work. One additional quote is, “We want to thank her for all that she does for us and so many others!”
Wednesday’s Winners
Mrs. Schultz was nominated by Lacie Armstrong and Madison Foster. They said that Mrs. Schultz is fun and she inspires them to be creative. They also say that she is an inspiration and role model. One comment read, “You have helped me through so much, I can’t ever thank you enough.”
Mr. Spellman’s students tipped the odds in his favor when five of them nominated him for a Lion’s SHARE award. A few students didn’t put their last names, but he probably knows who they are. Jacob, Kamryn, Brian, Mike and an anonymous student say that Mr. Spellman helps them exercise good mental health because he listens to them. They also say that he gives good advice about handling problems. They also say that he makes class fun and he teaches Health, but also uses his wisdom to teach about life.
Thursday’s Winners
Mr. Riddell was nominated by Savannah Smith and Andrea Morrow. They both love that Mr. Riddell is always happy and so excited to teach them. They also say that he is willing to stop everything and help them with anything. They love how he is always smiling. One comment read, “His outgoing personality rubs off on all his students and makes learning fun.”
Mr. Doyle’s students stuffed the Lion’s SHARE box with five nominations. Reagan Meyer, Abby Green, and Alan Busche were among those who nominated Mr. Doyle. Some of the comments made about Mr. Doyle were, “Mr. Doyle has taught me to be persistent and to never give up!” and “Mr. Doyle is a huge role model for so many people!” and “Mr. Doyle makes everyone laugh, especially when he gives you life advice you don’t want to hear!” and “Mr. Doyle pushes us past our limits so we can be our best!” and “We love him!” and “He has taught me more about life than anyone!” and “He is so caring and we know he loves his job!”
We are all wondering if Mr. Doyle will know how or where to redeem his Amazon gift card. He still has a flip phone, which doesn’t quite have the capabilities to download the Amazon app. Good luck!
Friday’s Winners
Mr. Orme was nominated by Nicholas Neuman and Zoe Mann. Some of the comments made were, “Mr. Orme has not only impacted my life with the content of his lessons, but also with his compassionate heart and selfless outlook!” and “Mr. Orme is someone I can trust and rely on to be a listening ear!” Whether it be through sound, wise advice or by teaching lifelong skills, Mr. Orme continues to impact his students in special ways.
Ms. Shockley was nominated by Tracie Stanley and Brooke Fritz. Some their comments were, “When we are in class I can ask Ms. Shockley for help with anything.” and “she is always there when we need her help!” and “Ms. Shockley is the best person to go to!” and “She helps me when I’m stuck and she is nice when I’m upset!”
All of the winners received $25 Amazon gift cards, donated by Missy Mendoza of Century 21 Scheetz.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.