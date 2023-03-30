RUSHVILLE — If you need a free computer, The Open Resource, 103 N. Main Street, will have a very limited number of refurbished Chromebook laptops available thanks to a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation.
In order to get one, you must attend one of the monthly Chromebook workshops available at The Open Resource. The next one is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.
Help with using spreadsheets is also available at The Open Resource.
Spreadsheets are powerful programs used to easily perform mathematical calculations, summarize data into visual forms via reports and charts, maintain database type information, and more.
People all around the world use spreadsheets to create tables for their personal or business needs.
Spreadsheets have grown from simple grids to powerful tools, functioning like databases or apps that perform numerous calculations on a single sheet.
You can use a spreadsheet to determine your mortgage payments over time or to help calculate the depreciation of assets and how it will affect your business taxes. You can also combine data between several sheets and visualize it in color-coded tables for an at-a-glance understanding.
As with all tools that have a great deal of functionality, using a spreadsheet program can be intimidating for new users; however, you don’t need to be a whiz to leverage very simple spreadsheets that will make you much more efficient.
If you would like to learn more about Google Sheets, plan to attend a free workshop on the subject from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at The Open Resource.
Google Sheets is a web-based spreadsheet application that is part of the Google Drive suite of online productivity tools. It allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on spreadsheets in real-time from any device with an internet connection.
Google Sheets offers many of the same features as other spreadsheet applications such as Microsoft Excel, including formulas, charts, and formatting options. It also includes some unique features, such as the ability to collaborate with others on a spreadsheet in real-time, the option to add comments and notes, and the ability to work offline with the use of Google Chrome’s Offline mode.
One of the biggest advantages of using Google Sheets is its collaboration capabilities.
Multiple users can work on the same spreadsheet simultaneously, which makes it easier to collaborate and share data with others.
Additionally, since Google Sheets is a web-based application users don’t need to install any software on their computers to use it, making it a convenient and flexible option for managing and analyzing data.
At this workshop, you will learn the basics of creating and saving your data to the Google Cloud, entering data, formatting data, creating formulas to perform calculations, and much more.
To register for an Open Resource workshop, leave your name and phone number on their workshop registration voicemail line at 765.251.8048 or stop by 103 N. Main Street any time the OPEN sign is on.
Recycle It
Want to recycle that old laptop you aren’t using anymore? The Open Resource accepts working laptop to refurbish and make available to someone needing a usable computer. If you have a gently used computer, pull it out and dust it off. Then, drop it off at 103 N. Main Street. Don’t forget if you have the power adapter, be sure to donate it also.
More Info
For more information about The Open Resource visit www.TheOpenResource.org or look for their page on Facebook.
The Digital Navigator Project available at The Open Resource is funded by donations from the private sector and grants from the Rush County Community Foundation, the Duke Energy Foundation, and AT&T DigiUnity.
