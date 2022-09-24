GREENSBURG — In cooperation with Montgomery County 4-H TechChange Makers, the Greensburg/Decatur County Economic Development Corporation is sponsoring a series of 30 minute classes on topics that appeal to those who might consider themselves to be technologically challenged.
It is undeniable that technology is the wave of the future – a cliche’, but nonetheless the truth. The internet, online banking and e-communication are replacing the face-to-face protocols older adults are used to. That, coupled with the lack of high speed access to the internet in rural areas, has created a need that will impact the future of everyone.
Geared to senior citizens with digital inclusion as the goal, 4-H students in Montgomery and the EDC are sponsoring an opportunity for seniors to catch up to some of the more complicated advances in life, namely technology.
“Our first class is ‘Banking and Health Care Apps: How to,’” said the EDC’s Jess Barker. “And it will be a ZOOM meeting, with myself and Erica Gunn facilitating.”
No one understands modern day-to-day technology better than the under-age-20 set, and having to explain its different facets to older generations is becoming increasingly common. That makes this series a no-brainer.
“It’s only a 30 minute class at the end of the month,” Barker noted.
Hosted at the Community Church of Greensburg on Vandalia Road and the Greensburg United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m., the class is a monthly chance to learn how to take advantage of telehealth, how to use e-banking, and even how to get a remedy for a sore throat via the internet.
“It really is a great idea.,” Barker said. “Placing 4-H students that really do understand the internet world in front of seniors who might be struggling to understand.”
For more information, go to the EDC’s Facebook page or call Barker at 812-222-2523.
