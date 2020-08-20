INDIANAPOLIS — TechPoint, the nonprofit, industry-led growth accelerator for Indiana’s tech ecosystem, has announced the Tech 25 Class of 2020.
The following Batesville natives were among the Tech 25 Class of 2020:
• Christine DeWeese, Sr. Director, Product Management, Salesforce (Hometown: Batesville, Ind., College: Indiana University Bloomington)
• Eva Jackson, Director, Demand Generation Marketing, PFL (Hometown: Batesville, Ind., College: Anderson University)
Now in its sixth year, the Tech 25 Awards honor a prestigious selection of twenty-five individuals who are critical and exceptional performers helping to grow Indiana’s tech and tech-enabled companies, but who—not being the CEO or other top executive—don’t get celebrated publicly as often.
A panel of 18 independent judges, including past winners and tech community leaders, selected this year’s class from three main job role categories: tech product/R&D, tech sales & marketing, and tech professional services. Winners were chosen from a very competitive class of nominees based on criteria including professional contributions, energy and attitude, and community commitment.
In addition to being star performers at their companies, winners are committed team players who build others up through mentoring, volunteering and positive examples and they are committed to contributing to the broader community.
Unlike many awards, individuals cannot apply or nominate themselves. Tech 25 candidates must be nominated by executive leadership. Companies may only put forth one nominee, which results in a remarkable and competitive class of candidates.
Fifty-two Indiana tech and tech-enabled companies nominated a team member this year. The Tech 25 Class of 2020 was showcased and celebrated during a special virtual event with Indianapolis Business Journal and its CTO of the Year awards on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.