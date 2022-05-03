GREENSBURG — In Tuesday’s Primary Election race for Decatur County Clerk, Janet Templeton-Howell beat opponent Anna Wenning Rayner by a margin of 80 votes.
Templeton-Howell received 1,725 total votes (51.19%) and Rayner received 1,645 (48.81%).
Templeton-Howell ran on a campaign to bring strong communication skills to her office, increased efficiency and better maintenance and storage of files. She currently works as the County Security Administrator (CSA) for the Decatur County Clerk’s office and is responsible for a range of clerical duties.
“I can’t thank everyone enough for all the work they put into this to help me, all the support and the love I got. I feel really blessed,” Templeton-Howell said. “I’m looking forward to bringing a new, fresh perspective to the office, to the county, and see all the good I can do for everyone.”
Rayner ran on a campaign to improve employee morale and diminish employee turnover. Having worked in the clerk’s office for more than 20 years, she said she’s never stopped learning in her position. Outside of her campaign, Rayner said being a grandmother is her latest passion.
The Clerk of the Circuit Court is responsible for all administrative functions of the county courts and is sometimes referred to as the county clerk, according to IndianaCounties.org.
The office is also responsible for other non-court related governmental duties to the office of the clerk. The county clerks serve dual roles as state election law administrators and administrators to the judiciary.
