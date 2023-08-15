RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company plans to begin work later this week on Ind. 129 near Cross Plains in Ripley County.
Starting on or after Thursday, Aug. 17, Ind. 129 will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals to allow crews to complete rehabilitation work on a box culvert located just north of Ind. 62 at an unnamed tributary to Racoon Creek.
The signals are expected to remain in place for approximately one month. Drivers should watch for stopped traffic at this location.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free in and near construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
TrafficWise: 511in.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.