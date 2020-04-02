GREENSBURG - The annual Tenderloin Throwdown, a one day festival on the Square featuring restaurants competing for "Best Tenderloin Sandwich" bragging rights, and the Tree City Fall Festival will merge for the first time in 2020.
The combined attractions are scheduled to begin the evening of Sept. 18. Events on the Square will kick off Fall Festival style with live music, non-profit booths and vendors galore.
Then, on Sept. 19, the usual Fall Festival trappings will accompany the Tenderloin Throwdown competition. The day will conclude with a major music concert.
Even though many details are still undecided, both longtime Fall Festival organizer Mark Carmen and newly appointed Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Susan Burkhart voiced excitement about the prospect of working together and making the event more than just the sum of its various parts.
"It's really a terrific idea," said Burkhart. "Tenderloin Throwdown had to be cancelled last year because of the threat of thunderstorms, but it still has a definite opportunity to become a real hit. And when it's combined with the Fall Festival, it's just a win-win for both events."
It is anticipated the Fall Festival and Main Street boards of directors will share the "to-do" list equally to make sure the combined event comes off without a hitch.
"We are thrilled to see these two special events merge, and I'm really pleased that the Tree City Fall Festival Committee and Main Street Greensburg are working together to bring this exciting, unique event to our community in September," said Tourism Executive Director Philip Deiwert. "There will be great music, food, drinks, shopping and entertainment. Most importantly, it gives us something to look forward to while we're all staying home right now sheltering in place."
Burkhart also reported the official start date of the Downtown Greensburg Farmer's Market as May 8, but had cautious words about the popular Friday afternoon produce shopping mecca for which the Main Street organization has become known.
"We are deemed an essential business, so I know we will be allowed to open, but as far as to how we actually conduct business in this COVID-19 environment, I don't know," Burkhart said. "I would imagine that our vendors will have to pre-package their wares, and we'll probably still have to observe social distancing, but we can do that."
