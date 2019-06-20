GREENSBURG – Concerns about Saturday's weather have prompted organizers to cancel plans for the annual Tenderloin Throwdown, but the Tree City Rolling Tour is still a go.
Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Terrah Annie Nunley, who is responsible for organizing events on the Historic Greensburg Square, announced Thursday afternoon the Tenderloin Throwdown has been cancelled because of concerns about the possibility of inclement weather.
An effort may be made to reschedule the popular local event, but as of press time Thursday a reschedule date had not been announced.
As for the Tree City Rolling Tour, Decatur County Family YMCA Fitness Director Deena Hamer said Thursday afternoon the event will proceed as planned.
Day of registration begins at 6:30 a.m. on the Greensburg Square; the ride itself starts at 7 a.m.
The cost for last minute participants is $35, with proceeds earmarked for the Decatur County Family YMCA’s Annual Campaign Scholarship Fund.
“The bike tour is our biggest fundraising event,” Hamer previously said. “We attract riders and families from five to six different states. We also retain corporate and individual sponsors for our event.”
Those who wish to participate can choose from riding their bicycles 16, 33, 67, or 100 miles. The ride starts and finishes on the Square.
“The ride attracts many riders due to our beautiful community, scenic countryside and small towns,” Hamer stated in a previous Daily News story about the event. “Lake Santee is a wonderful six mile loop and one of the five sag stops (refreshments). All of the riders just love the Lake Santee Scout Troop that serves the refreshments.
Hamer said 80 to 85 percent of the riders come from outside of Greensburg, which she said is great for Greensburg tourism.
The Tree City Rolling Tour provides a nice day out for the entire family. From the scenery to the food to local shops, the day showcases what Greensburg has to offer – all while supporting a local organization.
“We encourage people to sign up for the ride to support our community by giving back,” Hamer said. “It’s great exercise, family fun, with kids under 12 riding free.”
AVI Food Service will help with snacks for the sag stops, Hamer said.
She has also indicated she appreciates the many volunteers involved who come from a wide range of organizations such as the Lions Club, CERT, Boy Scouts, First Church of God members, the Lake Santee Ladies Club and other individuals who are donating their time to make this event happen.
To register view maps of the biking routes or to learn more about the event, visit www.treecityrollingtour.org.
Hamer said she will be keeping an eye on weather-related developments and is working in conjunction with the Decatur County Emergency Management Agency with respect to any last minute change of plans for Saturday's ride.
The Decatur County Family YMCA can be reached at 812-663-9622.
