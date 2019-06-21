GREENSBURG — This Saturday marks the return of the popular Tenderloin Throwdown from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Greensburg Square.
With four contestants preparing their tastiest breaded, fried and grilled prime cuts of pork, bounce houses and entertainment for the kids, kettle corn, wine and beer, the event promises to provide all with a great excuse for hanging out in the Greensburg Arts District and “pigging out.”
Ice cream from D. & G. Dairy Barn will be available in the kids area, and home-made ice cream from the Historical Society in front of the Decatur County Historical Society museum. Other vendors will be offering soft pretzels, hot dogs, nachos and other fare.
Other vendors have voiced interest and asked for applications, but as of press time had not confirmed an appearance.
Previous Throwdown favorites Bearcats Bar and Grill from Indianapolis, Pork Paradise from Alexandria, and Bobber’s Cafe from Anderson are competing again this year, and the Throwdown welcomes new contestant Blondie’s Giant Tenderloins from Brazil to complete the 2019 contestant line-up.
All will be vying for the coveted prize of “Best Tenderloin” bragging rights, a tasty prize package, and a chance to create an entirely new set of fans.
Competing in four categories – Best Breaded Tenderloin, Best Grilled Tenderloin, Most Creative Tenderloin, and People’s Choice – the contestants will start the show promptly at 11 a.m. with only one condition, and it’s one condition about which everyone is nervous: rain.
“This isn’t an event that we can have a rain date for. For these restaurants to take time and staff from their busy restaurant schedules and budgets... Well, it’s just not possible,” said Main Street Director and Tenderloin Throwdown organizer Annie Nunley. “But I am excited!”
Nunley admits that her role at the Throwdown will be much different this year than last. As a volunteer for Main Street before she was named Wendy Blake’s replacement, Nunley got a bird’s eye view of the responsibilities a Main Street director must meet.
“I love it, but there’s a lot of hats to wear!” she said.
Following in the footsteps of victorious past directors like Blake, Bryan Robbins, and, reaching far back into antiquity, Dax Norton, she is making the position her own and learning some interesting things about non-profit directors in Greensburg.
“We all seem to help each other. It’s great!” Nunley said.
Addressing issues with previous Throwdowns as called to her attention by previous guests, members of her board and the community, she said, “We’ll fix each thing when we get there the best way we can. We get better every year, but there’s one thing we can’t fix and that’s the rain.”
To avoid potentially long lines, Nunley suggested visitors arrange their visit to off-peak times.
“We apologize that there are lines, but it is a food festival. Folks should consider visiting after 1 p.m. and before 5:30 if they are interesting in quicker service,” Nunley advised. “We will also offer, of course, local craft brews like last year, and this year we’re offering wine in an exciting new package. It’s gonna be great!”
When asked what she thought was the best part of last year’s event, Nunley said, “It was the weather. It was a beautiful day all day long. Couldn’t beat it.”
