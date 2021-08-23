BATESVILLE — To help improve broadband connectivity across Indiana, State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) is encouraging Hoosiers to test their internet speed through a website created by the Indiana Broadband Strategic Partnership.
The speed test can be performed multiple times on any device with an internet or cellular connection.
It takes less than a minute to complete, and no personal information is collected.
The goal of the test is to gather data around Indiana to determine which areas lack reliable internet service so improvements can be made. The pandemic exposed a digital divide for some Hoosiers, who need broadband access for everything from work and school to telehealth appointments and business growth.
IBSP is a partnership between Indiana Farm Bureau, Cook Medical Group, the Duke Energy Foundation, Indiana Association of Realtors, Radius Indiana and the Regional Opportunity Initiative.
The speed test was created by GEO Partners, LLC, a company working with multiple states to develop cost-effective broadband services.
This year, legislators made an unprecedented $250 million investment to help expand reliable and affordable internet service, especially in unserved and underserved areas, according to a news release provided by Ziemke’s office.
