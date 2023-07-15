GREENSBURG – The more parents and caregivers talk and listen to young children, the easier it is for them to learn to read and write when they start kindergarten. This is because simple activities each day such as singing and playing help kids develop the cognitive and language skills they need to do well in school and beyond.
Unfortunately, not all parents have time to develop learning activities for their little ones, creating a school readiness gap that impacts children from under-resourced families disproportionately. A text messaging service aims to change this, helping children learn through simple, everyday interactions.
The service, called TALK: Text and Learn for Kindergarten, sends two text messages each week suggesting activities that parents and caregivers can easily incorporate into daily routines with their children.
The service also notifies parents of free activities and services at the library.
TALK is available to parents and caregivers in Michigan and Indiana with children ages 5 and under, and officially launched in Decatur County on July 10, 2023.
Parents can sign up by texting TALK to 75547 or visiting www.texttolearn.com.
“We are very excited for the Library to be part of the TALK program. I know busy parents will benefit from the texting service and the ideas they receive are fun and easy to do with kids,” said Jill Pratt, Greensburg Decatur County Library’s Youth Services Manager.
TALK is derived from the research-based program Every Child Ready to Read, which promotes five practices to build essential pre-reading skills: reading, singing, talking, writing and playing. But content goes beyond literacy and helps parents build other important skills such as pre-math and social emotional skills. It is available in English and Spanish.
Greensburg Decatur County Public Library is a partner library that is happy to help get the word out to families in our area.
The technology platform to distribute the messages is being developed by the Midwest Collaborative for Library Services and materials to promote the service will be available to libraries through the Library of Michigan and Indiana State Library.
