50th ANNIVERSARY

Photo provided | On July 13, the Greensburg High School class of 1969 held their 50 year reunion at the Hampton Inn. On July 12, several classmates enjoyed a golf outing at Greensburg Country Club and a tour of the old high school (which is now Greensburg Junior High School). A meet and greet was held at the Greensburg Country Club following the school tour. Former teachers Dave Green, Steve House, Roberta Mock and Dennis Wilson also attended. Pictured (front row, left to right) are Steve Compton, Monica Carel Caster, Marcia Taylor Stroup, Kathy Miller, Mary Ann Beard Green, Jean Fivecoat Long, Bob Bryant, Norma Nobbe, Terry Alverson, Sharon Newman Phillips, Cathy Herbert Kramer, Kathy McFarland Whitmore, Kathy Hubbard Nobbe, Brian Long; (second row) Bruce Lamar, Dan Hahn, Jerry Koors, Charles Redelman, Carolyn Robbins, Shelby, Beverly Kamman Murikami, Ginger Couch Lentz, Barb Stutz, Ginger Achre Rugenstein, Joretta Robbins Headlee, Mary Beth Blankman Grace, Judy Greiwe Steuri, Rita McKinley Moorman, Barb Hutchins Prince, Mona Netherland, Riley, Dottie Knight Miller, Beth Robbins Tucker, Janice Platt Denton, Mary Ann McHenry Gerber, Diana Ritchey Goedeker, Dave Narwold; (third row) Terry Pratt, Don Caster, Don Butz, Tom Gibson, Mahlon Brattain, Christine Fields, Randy Keillor, Chuck Storie, Carter Corbrey, Mike Luken, Marleen Nobbe Meyer, Fred Tumilty, Dave Bailey, Thomas Welsh, Greg Garvey, Dave Tucker, Bill Doles, and Dave Clark.
