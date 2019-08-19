GREENSBURG — Nearly 7,000 antique tractor, steam engine and festival buffs filed through the gates at the 30th Annual Power of the Past, which took place Thursday through Sunday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Craft vendors, fiddle players, antique engine experts, vintage tractor owners, toy lovers, flea market aficionados, and golf cart daredevils all enjoyed a moderately dry weekend sharing the fun.
With its own intriguing set of rules (for example, ”Orange Blossom Special, “Listen to the Mockingbird,” and “Black Mountain Rag” are not permitted except in the Outlaw Division) the popular fiddle contest was held in the Farm and Home Building and offered prizes upwards of $200 for its winners, all sponsored by the not-for-profit Power of the Past organization. The judges were Joe Lautzenheiser from North Lawrence, Ohio; Mike Schroeder from Louisville, Kentucky; and Marvin Davis from Connersville.
There were 20 fiddle players competing and the winners were:
Junior-Junior Division (10 years and under): Nick Collings from Lexington, Indiana.
Junior Division (11 to 18 years): Alex Hazelwood from Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Adult Division (19 to 59 years): Zach Lashley from Clarkson, Kentucky.
Senior Division (60 years and older) Roger Huron from Osgood, Indiana.
Outlaw Division (any age): Adam French from Leitchfield, Kentucky.
“It’s been a very busy week,” Power of the Past Treasurer John Bergemeier said regarding the annual “reunion.”
Bergemeier explained that inclement weather greatly affected attendance at the 2017 and 2018 events.
“For an average show, we’ll have 5,000 to 6,000 paid admissions, so it’s a pretty big event,” he said.
A member of the Power of the Past reunion “since day 1,” Bergemeier told the Daily News that he has been involved with the festival since he was 14 years old.
“We’ve got members who attend regularly from as far away as Arkansas. It’s just a yearly gathering, so they call it a reunion, and it’s been successful for most of the 30 years we’ve been doing it,” he said.
Chuck Emsweller attended, showing off his four horsepower “United Mule Team” steam engine.
“This was probably built around 1810 and was used as a general purpose engine on a farm. It can be used for many purposes on the farm, but this is set up to pump water,” he explained. “It can grind feed, it can be used in an elevator.”
Emsweller said that years ago the most expensive part of farm machinery was the motor or the engine.
“That’s why they made the engine separate, so the farmer could pull it around to wherever they needed. That’s why it was called general purpose.”
From Clarksburg, Emsweller said he’s been working with vintage equipment for about 38 years.
Emsweller and his brother Rick purchased an air compressor engine that, according to the gentleman from whom they purchased it, had not started in over 25 years.
“The man who owned it before him said it hadn’t run in over 15 years. We got it home, and in about 45 minutes we had it running!” he said.
Featuring all original parts, the 1923 “Shramm” from Pennsylvania has an engine on one side and an air compressor on the other.
“We’ve found only one other set-up like this in Oregon. We’ve had it up to 300 pounds of pressure, and when it’s fully pumped it can shoot this dart (a fist-sized foam rubber rocket) about 300 feet in the air,” he said, laughing.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext 217011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.