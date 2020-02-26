GREENSBURG - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Leslie Thackery of Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home in Greensburg has been honored with the Glenn Shepard Servant Leadership Award.
According to Chamber Executive Director Jeff Emsweller, the award was created in 2010 to recognize people who practice servant leadership with character and integrity by "walking the walk instead of talking the talk like so many people do."
"It is a way to edify and honor the recipient by recognizing their service to others," Emsweller stated in a news release.
In addition to the award, Thackery’s story will be published nationally to help inspire other servant leaders. She also received $1,000 from Glenn Shepard to help further her service to others in any way she chooses.
Thackery has been the manager of Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home since 2013.
Organizations she is involved with include the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club, VFW Ladies Auxiliary #5584, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Community Action Coalition, Greensburg Prevention Group, Greensburg Women in Business, and Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member, to name a few.
She also has been named the Civilian of the Year and the Optimist of the Year, receiving the James E. Greiwe Memorial Award.
In 2008, after the Working Women in Business organization closed its local chapter, Thackery picked up the reigns of a program that turned into Realty Check, a program for eighth-grade students to give them a sample of real life experiences such as budgeting, purchasing a home, car and necessities for life as an adult. That program continues today.
Thackery also organizes and leads the efforts for the annual Veterans Day parade event, and she organized the local effort for the National Wreaths Across America, an event in December dedicated to remembering the sacrifices veterans have made in wars since the American Revolution.
In 2015, the local Wreaths Across America effort laid seven military wreaths. In 2016, 413 wreaths were laid; 2017 saw 426 wreaths laid; 2018 had 585 wreaths laid; and in 2019, there were 1,035 wreaths laid at the graves of veterans locally.
Glenn Shepard lives in Nashville, Tenn., where he has owned his own business for 31 years and has been in management for 34 years. He is the best-selling author of six books, 13 DVD programs, 739 published articles and his seminar is now the No. 1 ranked front-line supervisory training program in America. He has appeared at seminars held locally in Greensburg, working in conjunction with the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Rush County Chamber of Commerce and the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce. His most recent visit was in December 2019.
After seeing the movie “Pay it Forward,” he adopted Paying It Forward as a core principle in both his business and personal life. One way he does this is through his Servant Leadership Award and by also giving away his car when each time he buys a newer model. He has given away eight cars to deserving individuals since 2003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.