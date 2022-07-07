FALMOUTH - Just a short drive to north east Rush County is a unique find for those looking for flowers this summer. Daylily Connection, located at 6338 E. 900 N. in Rush County, is open for business and owner Matt VanNatta has something for everyone.
As you pull up to the farm, the enormousness of the daylily farm catches your eye. Once you begin to focus on the plants, the colors pop out at you in the hundreds of rows of daylilies.
“We are cultivating about 1,300 varieties of daylilies,” VanNatta said. “I would say we have in the ballpark of a quarter of a million plants here.”
Daylily Connection is a fully working state-inspected farm with hundreds of acres of farmland run by VanNatta.
VanNatta is a member of the American Hemerocallis Society and the Rush County Master Gardeners.
Matt and his wife Sheila started growing daylilies in 2001 and started commercially selling in 2006. The idea for the daylily farm was Sheila’s, but the way it originated has a humorous side to it.
“I was reading an article in Farm World about some options that I was thinking about with our cattle. I was going to talk to my son about it and asked Sheila to take a look at the article,” Matt said. “She didn’t pick it up for a couple days and when she did, she read the wrong article.”
“She read an article on farmers transforming tobacco acres into planting daylilies and that is how this all started,” Matt added motioning to his bounty of daylilies.
Sheila talked Matt into driving nearly four hours to south west Indiana to look at a daylily farm. When they arrived, the owner had forgotten about the visit, but allowed the VanNattas to look around.
“Sheila looked around and said ‘there are so many that I like,’” Matt said. “When she saw something she wanted, I usually let her get it.”
Sheila saw the Primal Scream and wanted it. From that moment, the VanNattas were in the daylily business.
And so began the planning and trips back to southern Indiana. The VanNattas took about 10 trips back to the farm. They dug and moved all the daylilies in a three week time frame.
Matt said that Sheila hand planted all of the daylilies and took care of shipping, marketing, weeding, photography, the website, the price list and getting ready in general.
Sheila passed away in February of 2014. Matt now gets help with the daylily farm from his sister Donna, son Colt, daughter-in-law Jessica and grandkids Hoyt and Lily.
The daylily farm has special meaning for the family, being that it meant so much to Sheila. Colt and Jessica held their wedding ceremony right among the blooming daylilies. The happy couple wanted the ceremony there as a tribute to Sheila and the things that meant so much to her.
Each spring with the blossoming daylilies, Matt is taken back to his memories with Sheila and what the farm meant to her.
“It reminds me of a lot of work that we did together and a lot of fun doing it together. How much I miss her,” Matt said. “She wasn’t involved with the production of corn, beans or cattle, but the daylilies were her crop and she worked 60 hours away from home. There are not a lot of things better than working with your wife looking at flowers.”
Now is prime time to stop by and pick out your favorite plants. The primary season for Daylily Connections is June and July.
Daylily Connection is one of Indiana's largest daylily growers. Landscapers are welcome to contact the farm for large quantity pricing, but Matt is always happy to sell to individuals who enjoy these beautiful flowers.
In addition to the daylilies, Matt also grows several other crops and raises beef cattle. The VanNattas have been operating the farm since 1979 and are big supporters of the local 4-H Club.
Daylilies are a perennial flower and one of the most adaptable flowering plants. Daylilies thrive in a variety of weather conditions, which makes them perfect for the ever-changing Indiana weather. Daylilies will grow in a variety of soil conditions and they make great groundcover. They also help with erosion. The dense underground of the daylily holds soil even on slopes or hilly areas.
For more information on Daylily Connection, call (765) 969-0332 or visit their Facebook page by searching @daylilyconnection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.