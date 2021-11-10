RUSHVILLE - Tuesday evening, the Rushville Elks Lodge hosted a veterans appreciation dinner for area veterans and lodge members.
A large crowd turned out for the event, which featured a free pork chop dinner and a presentation by guest speaker Sgt. Major Bob Brown (U.S. Marine Corps, retired).
Sgt. Major Brown, 94, served in World War II and both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
He spoke about the importance of standing up for what you believe in and, as he has done many times over the years, the sacrifices made by U.S. military personnel throughout the history of our country.
Rushville Elks Exalted Ruler Marty Mahan also spoke briefly. He talked about the relationship between the Elks organization and the military, which dates back to at least Word War I.
Mahan also presented the Rush County Veterans Honor Guard a check to help offset their annual operating expenses.
Providing scholarships to Rush County youth and assistance to local veterans and veteran organizations are among the local Elks primary areas of concern.
