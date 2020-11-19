There’s been a lot of talk already this year about how different this Thanksgiving will look than in year’s past. Our Thanksgiving meal buying habits are no exception. Whether Hoosiers opt for a small gathering with their household or even a virtual Thanksgiving, many will still be cooking some version of the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
To help Hoosiers prepare their wallets, Indiana Farm Bureau completed its annual Thanksgiving buyer survey to estimate the price of a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year – even if it’s for a party of one or two! The survey was conducted by volunteer shoppers across the state who collected prices on specific foods their local grocery store.
Here are the findings:
Despite a pandemic, Thanksgiving food prices increased only slightly in Indiana, when compared to 2019.
Hoosier shoppers who opt for the traditional Thanksgiving meal this year can expect to spend approximately 12% more at the grocery store than in 2019 (but less than 1% more than what shoppers paid in 2018).
Budget-conscious Hoosiers can expect to spend less than $5 per person ($4.80 to be exact) this Thanksgiving.
If Hoosiers opt for a ham this year (to accommodate a smaller group or save money), they can expect to pay $10.60 for a 4-pound ham.
How will Indiana turkey farmers be impacted?
According to the National Turkey Federation, there is an increased interest in smaller turkeys this year, or even turkey breast, due to an increase in smaller gatherings.
Indiana is a major turkey-producing state, and Indiana turkey farmers have been hard at work during this pandemic to deliver turkey to our grocery stores.
But most of the turkey produced in Indiana actually becomes deli meat or ground turkey. So, if you aren’t planning to buy a whole bird this year, you can still support Indiana’s turkey farmers by buying deli meat or ground turkey during this important time of the year for them.
