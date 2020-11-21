RUSHVILLE — With the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong in Indiana, traditional Thanksgiving plans may have to be adjusted or cancelled.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household. This comes as positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths are soaring throughout the nation.
The CDC’s Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz cited more than 1 million new cases in the U.S. over the past week.
Local views on these guidelines are varying among residents.
Jane Jones said her plans include fixing dinner and delivering it as “meals on wheels” to the ones close to her.
“No dinner with family so to speak, but they still will get the good home cooked meal with all the special dishes,” Jones noted.
Jessica Hadler McDaniel noted, “My 79-year-old grandma has decided this is the year she doesn’t have everyone in her house. With multiple families and occupations, she felt like it was the right thing to do. She said she would see everyone at Easter.”
Others have decided to stick with their traditions.
Gary Jones noted, “We are doing what we do every year, gather together and eat too much.”
No matter what individual families decide, this year will have a different feel. Even with change, a recent study by Indiana Farm Bureau reveals that most families will have some sort of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
“There’s no doubt that for many Hoosiers, Thanksgiving will look a little different this year,” Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president and chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee, said. “Many families won’t be able to gather together for a large celebration, but we all need something to look forward to this year and there are few things as comforting as a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.”
According to the news release, INFB surveyed shoppers across the state to identify the average price of traditional Thanksgiving meal items.
INFB’s annual Thanksgiving market basket survey shows that Hoosier shoppers who opt for the traditional Thanksgiving meal this year can expect to spend approximately 12% more at the grocery store than in 2019. According to this year’s pricing survey, the individual meal price this year is approximately $4.80. Despite the 12% increase from 2019, this year’s meal price is less than 1% more than what shoppers paid in 2018.
“Our turkey farmers have been working hard through the pandemic to deliver turkey to our grocery stores,” said Chism. “Whether you purchase a whole turkey this year or even ground turkey or deli meat, you’ll be supporting our turkey producers during an important time of the year for them.”
Some Hoosiers may omit the turkey this year and opt for a ham instead. INFB also collected prices for other frequently served Thanksgiving items and found that consumers can expect to pay $10.60 for a 4-pound ham, compared to $9.70 in 2019.
