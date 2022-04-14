Photos provided
Dance instructor Lizzie Russell from Miss Lizzy‘s dance studio recently visited St. Louis School in Batesville to enrich students by showing them the art and history of ballet. Students learned that ballet began in France under King Louis. Students were also shown how to stretch their muscles and the importance of stretching to avoid injury. They tried out various ballet moves, and were very surprised at how much strength and skill it takes to make ballet look so effortless like the professionals do. School officials are grateful to the Batesville Area Arts Council for making this possible for St. Louis students.
