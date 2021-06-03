DECATUR COUNTY – North Decatur and South Decatur High School were recently named as two of US News & World Report’s 2021 “Best High Schools in the Nation.”
NDHS Principal Debbie Reynolds said she was thrilled by the news and that she wasn’t surprised given the effort put forth by everyone involved.
“I think we have the best staff and students in Decatur County,” she said. “I know how hard we work for our students, and our students are our main focus. North Decatur is setting high expectations and the kids are meeting them because they have the support they need here.”
Reynolds said discussions are already taking place regarding what can be done to make the list again next year.
“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing … and now we’re going to look at what we need to do to improve,” she said. “I’m really proud of North Decatur and the accomplishments of both our staff and our students.”
SDHS Principal Jim Jameson was likewise pleased his school has been named among the best of the best and credited not only the students and teachers, but also the parents.
“It’s a total team effort,” he said. “We consider South Decatur a family and we’re all working together towards a common goal, and that’s student success. Students come first, and to see it all come together and receive this high honor and award is very humbling and very gratifying.”
Jameson added that administrators and teachers are constantly re-evaluating what they do and looking for ways to improve.
“I think that’s how you get better,” he said. “We’re always looking at what’s working well and what we need to improve on and then taking action steps to improve. Like I said, it takes everyone working together as a team.”
Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns was obviously pleased both DCCS high schools made this prestigious list.
“I could not be more proud of our high school students and staff, but … credit goes to the elementary schools as well,” he said. “They set these kids up for success when they leave grade six, and then the junior high teachers keep that ball rolling. This just isn’t something you do in one year.”
Dr. Burns credits a lot of hard work and dedication to the cause for the schools’ successes.
“There’s no secret recipe for this. There’s no program that you use. A lot of the discussion going on now isn’t necessarily about what we’re going to do differently, it’s about how do we keep up what we’re doing. I’m just so proud of them for the hard work they have been doing.”
This is the second consecutive year North Decatur has been named one of the Best Schools in the Nation.
The three administrators cited in this story pledged to do their best to making the list an annual occurrence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.