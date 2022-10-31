GREENSBURG - The Branch Gathering Place + Coffeehouse on the Greensburg Square is adding a limited food menu to their offerings. A selection of breakfast and lunch items will be available starting Tuesday, November 1.
From Monday to Friday, the menu additions will include cereal and oatmeal (in real bowls) as all day options plus a limited 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch menu consisting of two kinds of soup, chicken salad croissants and granola bars, fresh fruit and chips.
All of Greensburg, specifically merchants and shoppers to the Greensburg's downtown area, have watched the the coffeehouse unfold and snuggle into their niche since a soft opening in mid-2021, and the trepidation was obviously worth the wait.
It all began with the Stellar Communities poll of 2016. In that public poll, Greensburg citizens clearly identified the desire for a place to gather for a cup of coffee. In 2019, the board of directors at All for One Ministry decided to address that need.
After countless volunteer hours and a well publicized fundraising campaign that netted the organization $300,000 for the purchase and renovation of a building on the west side of the Square, The Branch opened in 2021.
Now, with less than a year of business under their belt, the organization is mid-campaign in a fundraising drive to develop unused ground floor space into more much needed downtown meeting space. A matching grant initiative with a goal of $50,000 sits at roughly $30,000 with less than three weeks left in the campaign.
With few exceptions, the staff is all high school aged and up, and The Branch General Manager Samantha Baldwin doesn't seem to be suffering the same employment challenges other businesses are facing.
Baldwin realizes that building relationships with the community drives her business, and her skill set and personality make her a perfect fit for her job.
"I've worked in food since college, and I love this job," she said. "With so many of the restaurants on the Square closed on Mondays, I think this menu will work well."
The Branch hours of business are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, closed on Sundays.
The Branch can be reached at 812-222-5000 or visit www.thebranchgreensburg.com/ for more information.
