GREENSBURG - The Branch, Greensburg's much discussed meeting place and coffeehouse on the Greensburg Square slated to open soon is starting the process of creating the perfect staff of baristas.
As Greensburg's perfect slice of cosmopolitan life gets ready to launch, some definitions are in order.
The term "barista" (Italian for "bartender") is a person who prepares and serves espresso-based coffee drinks.
According to Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, most coffee shops use the title to describe the preparer of coffee and operator of an espresso machine. Good espresso-making is essential to a barista's role.
Baristas generally operate a commercial espresso machine, and their role is preparing and pulling the shot (Barista-speak for "filling the cup with javanese loveliness").
In different locations, this is automated or done manually and the technique varies significantly, ranging from push-button operation to an involved manual process.
Espresso is a notoriously finicky beverage, and good manual espresso making is considered a skilled task. Further, preparation of other beverages, particularly milk-based drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes, but also non-espresso coffee such as drip or press pot, requires additional work and skill for effective frothing, pouring and most often latte art.
The barista usually has been trained to operate the machine and to prepare the coffee based on the guidelines of the roaster or shop owner, while more experienced baristas may have discretion to vary preparation or experiment. To make the coffee well, there is a series of steps needing attention, including grinding the beans, extracting the coffee, frothing the milk and pouring.
It's actually quite an art.
Beyond the preparation of espresso and other beverages and general customer service, skilled baristas acquire knowledge of the entire process of coffee to effectively prepare a desired cup of coffee, including maintenance and programming of the machine, grinding methods, roasting, and coffee plant cultivation, similar to how a sommelier is familiar with the entire process of wine making and consumption. A barista can acquire these skills by attending training classes, but they are more commonly learned on the job.
The Branch has received a good number of applications for evening and weekend hours, but according to Executive Director Alex Sefton, day and afternoon hours are available and the focus currently is filling them.
"We're looking for 8 to 12 part-time baristas' who are able to work during the weekdays. We've gotten a great response so far, so it's a good thing," Sefton said.
The shifts available are yet to be determined. Sefton said that when a manager is in place, that person will be helping set the daily shift times.
"That's one of the next things to tackle," Sefton added.
Regular baristas will be pad $8 per hour and leads will be paid $10.
Sefton wants to have the employees in place by the middle of February. Target date for opening the Branch's doors is now April.
"There are a few pieces we're still working on, but that's the date we're planning," he said.
As for donations toward the opening date, Sefton said a handful of donors have pigeon-holed donations for specific purchases, but most are just interested in helping with the effort in whatever the money may best be used. A floorplan of needed donations is available at The Branch's Facebook page.
"Since the signing went up recently, we've got over 1,400 likes on Facebook, 350 on Instagram, so I think it gave folks a little bit of tangibility. They've certainly been calling, and that's cool," Sefton finished.
