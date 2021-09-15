GREENSBURG — After a soft opening in July, The Branch Coffeehouse hosted an official final ribbon cutting Tuesday on the downtown Square.
City officials, members of the religious community, Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Director Dawn Lowe, various Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, friends and lovers of coffee gathered for $1 beverages and good cheer as All for One Executive Director Alex Sefton cut the ribbon on the long awaited addition to the mix of merchants on the Square.
Sefton provided an invocation before the ribbon was cut.
Lowe welcomed the gathering, saying the coffee house is an amazing and exciting addition to the downtown merchant mix. She also welcomed The Branch as the newest member to the Chamber of Commerce, recognized the Ambassadors in the audience, Chamber members and the press.
Mayor Joshua Marsh welcomed the assemblage, saying he wasn’t lucky enough to be a major part of the renovation team but did pull a few nails from the floor during the work involved.
Marsh thanked those involved in the remodeling effort, saying the effort wasn’t just a “Sefton achievement” but a community achievement to be proud of.
“On Behalf of the City of Greensburg, congratulations. On behalf of the Chamber, congratuations. We can’t wait to see the west side of the square filled with businesses,” the mayor said.
Sefton then explained the beginning of the All For One organization and the need to make the coffeehouse a reality.
“The people who’ve been involved in helping with the process of getting The Branch opened need a big thank you,” he said.
He also thanked a representative from the Crimson Cup, the leasing/vending company from which the new local venture obtained its equipment and training from.
Finally, thanked the Chamber of Commerce for its support.
Lowe organized the crowd for the ribbon cutting photo and, after the ribbon was cut invited those present to come inside and have a $1 cup of gourmet coffee.
