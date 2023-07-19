George Morgan of Clarksburg shared a copy of “The Budget,” the town’s newspaper from 1909 until sometime after the one George has, which was printed June 15, 1917. Yes, Clarksburg had a newspaper. It was well done, too, telling what residents were doing, who visited, who was home from school, names of those who had died, who had been on vacation and where they went. You get the picture. The subscription price for The Budget was 60 cents per year and C. G. McCracken was editor and publisher.
I’m not sure what the population of Clarksburg was in 1917, but in the 2010 census it was 149. I know at one time the Christian Church had about twice that many members, and there were other churches there, too. Clarksburg is located in Fugit Township and was laid out in 1832. It was named for its founder, Woodson Clark. I have always loved the little town of Clarksburg. You couldn’t ask for a more peaceful place with good people, although at one time the bank there was robbed.
Since it was printed in 1917, there is news of the war going on; Joseph Clarence, son of John and Mary Osborn of Clarksburg had been stricken with meningitis and lived only a few days. He had four sisters and four brothers. In those days of poor communication his family knew nothing of his illness until the telegrams were received telling them of his illness and then his death.
The Budget mentions Frank and Marjorie Beall, who were expected home from Purdue University for summer vacation. I am sure that was probably Alan Beall’s dad. Alan was a farmer who was very active in the county historical society. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Also, Roy Rosenberry had purchased a new Ford.
The children who participated in the Children’s Day at the Christian Church with the committee in charge “enjoyed a very pleasant picnic outing on the banks of Clifty at Springhill Tuesday.” That church has a remarkable history in Fugit Township. It was organized in 1831, even before the town was laid out, remodeled in 1915, and in 1950 it was remodeled again with a second story and 10 rooms built on. The church has been an important part of Clarksburg since its beginning.
Residents didn’t need to go to a bigger town for supplies because Clarksburg had several stores including a bakery called “The Bakery,” and Dobyns’ Store that sold dry goods, ginghams, apron ginghams, percales, ready-made house dresses, Keds tennis shoes, Windsor ties and “special Fancy Pearl Buttons, Painted to match summer suiting.” That store was a bit more than a dry goods store, though, because on Friday and Saturday they had “Fresh Meats and Strawberries.” At one time there were a couple of grocery stores. Then there was H.C. Doles & Son that still had “...a small quanity (?) of Binder Twine for sale.” They also had a special in White Goods if you paid in cash. Some of the White Goods included basket cloth at 25 cents (per yard?), eice cloth for 25 cents, and all linen suiting for 50 cents. The town had a hardware store, gas station, and a restaurant.
There is an ad for curing the disease known as Catarrh (I looked it up and it is “a build-up of mucus in an airway or cavity of the body.”) Imagine living before any antibiotic was invented! Hall’s Family Pills would give you $100 if their Catarrh Cure didn’t cure yours.
Clarksburg had some horses for sale and for breeding. There were Fairview Stables and Elmcroft Farms owned by James B. Clark.
This was fun. More sometime soon.
