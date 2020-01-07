GREENSBURG – The national Census being conducted this year will provide some well-deserved income to a few select individuals who are interested in fulfilling a duty set forth in the original Constitution of the United States.
“The last national Census of this type was in 2010,” said Census Specialist Tim Swarens. “The Census was provided for in the original Constitution, and the first Census was conducted in 1790.”
Thomas Jefferson was in charge of the first Census. According to Swarens, the reason we continue with the tradition is because of a process called reapportionment that takes place after the Census is finished. Reapportionment is the periodic re-allotment of U.S. congressional seats according to changes in the census figures as required by the Constitution.
In a nutshell, the number of people in a specific area of the country dictates the number of representatives that area has in congress, and the census counts all the people in all areas of the country.
The Census begins in phases.
The first count begins in Alaska because it is a very large state, and when it’s frozen the people there are more likely to be home in order to stay warm and so are easier to reach.
In February, the “group quarters” count begins. “Group quarters” are locations of groups of people: people living in nursing homes, in college dorms and residence halls.
In March, U.S. citizens will begin to receive their individual Census forms in the U.S. Mail.
“The nationally recognized Census Day in April 1 to focus national attention on the importance of filling out their Census forms,” Swaren said.
There are actually many ways to fill out the forms U.S. citizens are obligated to complete for the census. They include going online, answering questions over the phone, or returning the Census form by mail.
A fourth option is the process many are already familiar with – door to door Census-takers.
Counting almost 330 million people is a large job and requires almost 500,000 census-takers to get it done. And with over $675 billion that’s spent every year by the U.S. government based on the information collected, it’s an important job that must be done accurately.
“Most people who apply understand the importance of the task and respect the importance of the information they’re collecting, so they respect the importance of the data they’re collecting,” Swaren said.
Pay rates range from $18.50 to $25 per hour and vary by position and location.
According to www.2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations.html, the pay rate for a door-to-door census-taker in Decatur County is $18.50 per hour. Census-takers also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, where applicable.
To apply for a job as as census-taker, interested parties should go to www.2020census.gov/en/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020.
To be eligible for a job as a census-taker, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, have a valid email address, and must be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption.
Most jobs require employees to have a vehicle with a valid driver’s license unless public transportation is available, and they must have access to a computer to complete training.
Citizens offered a job with the 2020 Census will have to pass a criminal background check with a review of their records and fingerprinting, and must be available to work flexible hours including days, evenings, and weekends.
