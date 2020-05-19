So many things have been taken away from us during the pandemic. Rushville Consolidated High School seniors and students received some good news from RCHS Principal Rob Hadley.
There will be a graduation ceremony and a prom for the students at RCHS this summer.
The commencement ceremony will take place at a new time and new location.
“I am excited to announce the RCHS Commencement Ceremony has been moved to 9 p.m. under the lights Friday, July 10 at Hinshaw field,” Hadley said.
If need be, Hadley said 9 p.m. July 11 would be the rain date if the ceremony could not take place on July 10.
“We will be using social distancing measures which could limit the number of guests in attendance per graduate,” Hadley added.
The pandemic being an ever changing environment we are living in, changes could come and the school will follow the guidance from the governor and local government.
“We truly care about our seniors and want to make this the best possible situation for them. The pandemic has robbed many events and memories from our seniors. We know that this is not perfect, but please stay positive and know that we truly care and we are trying our best for our kids,” Hadley said.
RCHS Prom 2020 is scheduled for 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Adaggio’s in Greenfield.
Many of the details are still being worked out, but the plan is for a fun night for those in attendance.
As the case with everything moving forward, plans could change. Organizers are staying positive and looking forward to the event.
