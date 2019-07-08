The Decatur County 4-H Fair is here!

Photo provided | Many Decatur County residents past and present will make their way to the Decatur County 4-H Fair this week.

GREENSBURG — The Decatur County 4-H Fair is here.

The local fair kicks off this week with showmanship and traditions many local residents look forward to year after year.

Wednesday

At approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Swine Showmanship begins in the Livestock Pavilion, and at 5:30 p.m. the Fashion Review begins on the Free Stage followed by the crowning of the 4-H King and Queen.

The presentation of Miss Decatur County and her Court will also be held that evening on the Free Stage.

Thursday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday is the 4-H Swine Gilt/Barrow Show in the Livestock Pavilion.

From 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, the 4-H buildings will be open.

At 6 p.m., the 4-H Fair will hold the Swine Grand Drive. Running from 6 to 9 p.m. will be the rabbit check-in and entry of Illustrated Talk, posters, ambassador and showmanship. Poultry check-in will also run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Gates open for the demo derby and autocross at 4 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m. at the track/grandstand.

Friday

The Horse and Pony Show starts at 9 a.m. Friday. The 4-H Dairy Goat Show also begins at 9 a.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.

The day will also consist of the Cat Show and poster judging at 11 a.m. in the Farm and Home Building.

At 1 p.m., the Boer, Meat and Pygmy Goat Show begins in the Livestock Pavilion.

The public speaking/verbal communication event begins at 5 p.m. in the Community Building. Robotics judging and demonstration begins at 7 p.m. in the Community Building.

There are also a few events on the Free Stage Friday evening starting with WTRE Family Feud at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Melody Mart Jam at 6 p.m. Rounding out the evening is Nashville recording artist Casey Chapman at 8 p.m.

Saturday

From 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday will be the beef check-in in the Livestock Pavilion, and from 8 to 10 a.m. is the judging of cake decorating, family recipes, food preparation/preservation and microwave magic in the Extension Office’s large meeting room.

The Dairy Show begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.

Also, the Horse and Pony Show begins at 9 a.m. in the Horse Arena.

From 9 a.m. until noon is the sheep check-in/weigh-in in the Livestock Pavilion.

The 4-H Euchre Tournament starts at 5 p.m. in the Community Building.

Sunday

For the second day in a row, the Horse and Pony Show will begin at 9 a.m. in the Horse Arena. The Rabbit Show and judging of Illustrated Talk, poster, ambassador and showmanship contest will also be at 9 a.m. in the Poultry/Rabbit Barn.

The Sheep Show will begin two hours later at 11 a.m.

The Fair Parade will be held that evening at 5 p.m. followed by the Barnyard Olympics in the Livestock Pavilion right after.

Monday

At 9 a.m., the Beef Show will be held in the Livestock Pavilion. The Master Horsemanship will be held at the same time in the Horse Arena.

The Mini 4-H Horse Show will be held at 4 p.m. in the Horse Arena.

The Poultry Show will be held an hour later at 5 p.m. in the Poultry/Rabbit Barn.

July 16

At 8:30 a.m., 4-H members will celebrate with the 10-year Members and Senior Breakfast. The Poultry Show will also be held at 9 a.m. in the Poultry/Rabbit Barn.

That evening, Tom Swain Showmanship Contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.

July 17

The Decatur County 4-H Fair concludes with the livestock sale at 5 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.

For more information, visit decaturcounty4-hfairground.com.

Look for stories on the Decatur County 4-H Fair in upcoming editions of the Daily News.

