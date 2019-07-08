GREENSBURG — The Decatur County 4-H Fair is here.
The local fair kicks off this week with showmanship and traditions many local residents look forward to year after year.
Wednesday
At approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Swine Showmanship begins in the Livestock Pavilion, and at 5:30 p.m. the Fashion Review begins on the Free Stage followed by the crowning of the 4-H King and Queen.
The presentation of Miss Decatur County and her Court will also be held that evening on the Free Stage.
Thursday
Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday is the 4-H Swine Gilt/Barrow Show in the Livestock Pavilion.
From 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, the 4-H buildings will be open.
At 6 p.m., the 4-H Fair will hold the Swine Grand Drive. Running from 6 to 9 p.m. will be the rabbit check-in and entry of Illustrated Talk, posters, ambassador and showmanship. Poultry check-in will also run from 6 to 9 p.m.
Gates open for the demo derby and autocross at 4 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m. at the track/grandstand.
Friday
The Horse and Pony Show starts at 9 a.m. Friday. The 4-H Dairy Goat Show also begins at 9 a.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.
The day will also consist of the Cat Show and poster judging at 11 a.m. in the Farm and Home Building.
At 1 p.m., the Boer, Meat and Pygmy Goat Show begins in the Livestock Pavilion.
The public speaking/verbal communication event begins at 5 p.m. in the Community Building. Robotics judging and demonstration begins at 7 p.m. in the Community Building.
There are also a few events on the Free Stage Friday evening starting with WTRE Family Feud at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Melody Mart Jam at 6 p.m. Rounding out the evening is Nashville recording artist Casey Chapman at 8 p.m.
Saturday
From 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday will be the beef check-in in the Livestock Pavilion, and from 8 to 10 a.m. is the judging of cake decorating, family recipes, food preparation/preservation and microwave magic in the Extension Office’s large meeting room.
The Dairy Show begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.
Also, the Horse and Pony Show begins at 9 a.m. in the Horse Arena.
From 9 a.m. until noon is the sheep check-in/weigh-in in the Livestock Pavilion.
The 4-H Euchre Tournament starts at 5 p.m. in the Community Building.
Sunday
For the second day in a row, the Horse and Pony Show will begin at 9 a.m. in the Horse Arena. The Rabbit Show and judging of Illustrated Talk, poster, ambassador and showmanship contest will also be at 9 a.m. in the Poultry/Rabbit Barn.
The Sheep Show will begin two hours later at 11 a.m.
The Fair Parade will be held that evening at 5 p.m. followed by the Barnyard Olympics in the Livestock Pavilion right after.
Monday
At 9 a.m., the Beef Show will be held in the Livestock Pavilion. The Master Horsemanship will be held at the same time in the Horse Arena.
The Mini 4-H Horse Show will be held at 4 p.m. in the Horse Arena.
The Poultry Show will be held an hour later at 5 p.m. in the Poultry/Rabbit Barn.
July 16
At 8:30 a.m., 4-H members will celebrate with the 10-year Members and Senior Breakfast. The Poultry Show will also be held at 9 a.m. in the Poultry/Rabbit Barn.
That evening, Tom Swain Showmanship Contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.
July 17
The Decatur County 4-H Fair concludes with the livestock sale at 5 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.
For more information, visit decaturcounty4-hfairground.com.
Look for stories on the Decatur County 4-H Fair in upcoming editions of the Daily News.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.