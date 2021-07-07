GREENSBURG — Saturday, July 3, 2021, marked the end of an era for Greensburg and Decatur County residents as well as hungry visitors from near and far.
The owners of Storie’s Restaurant on the south side of the Greensburg Square – renowned for its delicious tenderloins, homemade pies, and so much more – closed the doors and turned off the lights for the last time.
At 7:50 a.m., the favorite dining destination for so many, was full. Storie’s many fans had a hard time with the phrase, “The last day Storie’s will be open.”
Don Storie said, “It’s bittersweet. I have mixed emotions, good and sad. I’m going to miss our customers, they made it special for us, but I must say that I may enjoy not getting up at 4:30 every morning.”
Don said when his brother Chuck died in February this year he gave some thought to closing then.
“He and I worked side by side every day for 43 years and it was hard when he died,” he said.
The last day Storie’s was open, Don said he wished his parents, sister and brother could have been there.
When asked if the location would ever open again with new owners or new management he said he couldn’t say because nothing is definite.
It was 44 years ago when Lewis C. and Katherine (Bennett) Storie became owners of “Keillor’s” on the south side of the Square, at 109 E. Main Street. They changed the name to “Storie’s” and it became known throughout Decatur County and by many who stopped there on their way to somewhere else. Certainly, when former residents came back to visit they had to have at least one meal at Storie’s – and at least one piece of their favorite pie.
Their reputation was solid. In fact, Storie’s was selected as one of the “10 Best Mom and Pop Restaurants” by Best of American Towns.
Don’s wife Notrianna and Chuck’s wife Jane have been an essential part of the restaurant since they became part of the Storie family. Beth Sanders, Don and Chuck’s sister, was a familiar face at the License Branch in Greensburg where she worked for many years. She has since passed.
Don and Charles (Chuck) worked with their parents and had the same way of making everyone who came in feel welcome. After Lewis died in 1997 and Katherine died in 2013, the two sons continued the same menus, preparations and the same hospitality. A few years later, Don and Notrianna’s son Donald A. “Spider” joined the team and worked with them for 20 plus years.
Over the years, the restaurant continued to be a favorite place for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner.
Storie’s was open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. six days a week.
Besides pork tenderloins, Storie’s was famous for their homemade pies that were made fresh every day. Some will insist that the butterscotch was the best ever made while others say the pecan pie couldn’t be beat. When strawberries were in season, though, nearly everyone would insist on having a piece.
The Daily News congratulates the Storie family and staff for a job well done, and wishes them happiness and success in the future.
