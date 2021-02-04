RUSHVILLE – A generous gift from the Buchanan Family Foundation has established the Fred Marshall Healthy Futures Fund at the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF). The new fund focuses on nutrition.
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry (RCCA) and local Purdue Extension Office have partnered to create a hands-on learning opportunity for the community. Six-week sessions on cooking healthy, make-ahead meals will be offered at RCCA and conducted by Purdue Extension.
The family-friendly recipes will use food commonly available at RCCA. At completion of the course, each participant will receive everything necessary for cooking a nutritious and delicious meal at home, including all ingredients, kitchen utensils and their choice of a crockpot or electric skillet.
The Fred Marshall Healthy Futures Fund supports the classes by purchasing appliances and covering additional expenses. Dr. Margaux Buchanan, DVM and Board Secretary of the Buchanan Family Foundation, spearheaded its memorial designation.
Fred Marshall was a 1969 Rushville Consolidated High School graduate. He made his living as an accountant, but his passion was acting. A dear friend of the Buchanans, he is remembered by family, friends and acquaintances alike as a very kind man. His generosity of spirit will live on through this fund.
The Buchanan Family Foundation provided funding in 2018-19 to complete the clean kitchen at RCCA. Providing cooking classes is one objective of the project, and they are very pleased to support its further development.
For information about the classes, please contact RCCA through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rushcountyfoodpantry. To make a donation to the Fred Marshall Healthy Futures Fund, visit: https://rushcountyfoundation.org/donate or mail a check to: RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173. Together, we can make sure that no one goes hungry in Rush County.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.