The Galley opens in Batesville

BATESVILLE - The Galley, LLC, a certified commercial kitchen and meeting space located at 16 E. Boehringer Street in Batesville, opened its doors to the public on Thursday, October 1.
Joan Kuhlman owns The Galley and is also the business manager at Amack’s Well Coffee House. She opened her business, because she saw a need for a commercial kitchen and meeting space in the Batesville community.
Before The Galley opened, the closest commercial kitchen to Batesville was located in Cincinnati. The closest commercial kitchen within Indiana was in Madison.
“One of the goals was to keep locally grown food local and also to provide a place for small food businesses to start up and grow their business,” Kuhlman said.
When someone wants to start a business that sells food to the public, they need to prepare the food in a certified and inspected kitchen facility.
“That gives them the ability to go beyond making food for their family and friends to selling it in a commercial setting,” Kuhlman said. “Commercial equipment is very expensive. It doesn’t make sense for everybody to buy it themselves. It makes more sense to share it in a shared kitchen space.”
The Galley is divided into two parts. The commercial kitchen is housed in the back of the building and the front is set up as a classroom space, which will be utilized for cooking classes featuring guest chefs.
Both the commercial kitchen and meeting/classroom space are available for rent.
The Galley offers its commercial kitchen space for rent at a cost of $25 per hour. Those who sign up as monthly clients receive a $22 hourly rate.
The meeting space can be used for gatherings of all types including corporate meetings, community receptions, family events, team building, celebrity speakers, celebrations and more.
“All those different things can be done in the front space,” Kuhlman said. “We kind of felt like there were multiple event space options for large events but nothing for really that niche of a small 20, 30 or 40 person gathering.”
The Galley will host cooking classes for adults and children.
Chef Heidi Shenk will make French macarons at The Galley’s first adult cooking class on Saturday, Nov. 14. Shenk lived in France and studied French cooking.
The Galley’s first Kids Club cooking class (Halloween themed) will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at a cost of $30. Children who participate will make cowboy chili.
Eventually, Kuhlman would like to bring in guest chefs to establish pop-up restaurants once a month.
Kuhlman is excited to see the kinds of food people will produce in The Galley.
She encourages the community to visit The Galley’s website and see what the business is all about. Kuhlman would also appreciate feedback from the community on what classes it would like like her business to offer.
“We are just starting out. We would love to tailor things to what people want to do,” Kuhlman said.
For rentals or to sign up for cooking classes, contact Kuhlman by phone at 818-212-1086 or by email at thegalleybatesville@gmail.com.
Visit The Galley’s website at https://www.thegalleybatesville.com/
Kuhlman would like to thank those who helped The Galley on its road to opening and those who attended the businesses’ open house.
