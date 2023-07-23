RUSHVILLE – The Boys & Girls Club of Rush County is partnering with Downtown Shell in Rushville for a fundraiser known as “The Giving Pump” as part of Shell USA’s Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back.
Now through Sept. 30th, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pumps 7 and 8 at Downtown Shell station in Rushville will support the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County.
“The Giving Pump” at Shell stations across Indiana will be specially marked with colorful signage to inspire consumers to fuel up and support this local charity. It’s easy to participate in the program, and it costs customers nothing extra.
“We’re so fortunate in Rush County to have a contemporary Shell station conveniently located right downtown,” said Katherine Good, Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County. “We’re thrilled to partner with Shell. So many times I think people want to support the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County but finances don’t allow for it. The giving pump makes it so easy with gas being something that you have to buy, why not have a portion of that purchase help empower Rush County kids? It’s such a no-brainer! We hope everyone remembers to use pumps 7 and 8 at our local Rushville Shell on Main Street from August through September.”
More than 7,500 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in this 2-month Giving Pump initiative. Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.
Since launching Force for Good, Shell has highlighted the impacts its wholesalers have made in the communities in which they operate, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty. Through The Giving Pump, Shell wholesalers and retailers have donated more than $4.7 million and supported more than 500 charities.
