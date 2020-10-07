GREENSBURG — A small group of spooky-spirited folk gathered recently to watch as a 954 pound pumpkin was unloaded and placed in a festive fall-themed arrangement of hay bales, mums and decorative gourds in the Lincoln Realty parking lot. Not for sale, not for mere decoration, but simply, as Realtor Wendy Blake said, “Just for fun!”
During this month of October, the Daily News will be telling stories of people going to special lengths to celebrate Halloween during a period when celebrations might be a bit dampened by COVID-19.
We’ll be telling the stories of area residents who know how important the holiday is to the young and the young at heart, just like the folks who work in the business complex on Lincoln Street: Lincoln Realty, Farmers Insurance and Champions of Youth.
“We were talking about things that we could do for the holiday, just for fun, to do something different and special,” said Blake, “and I saw this huge pumpkin for sale on Facebook. What kid would not love to have their picture taken with a 900 pound pumpkin?!”
Blake said that with so many things cancelled this year because of the pandemic, those involved with placing the giant pumpkin just wanted to create something that would provide area children with something fun.
Pumpkin farmer Jacob Stevens, who is a full-time firefighter in Indianapolis, grew the gigantic gourd.
“I was shooting for 1,000 pounds and I got to 954, so not bad for my second year growing,” he said.
The pumpkin in question, an Atlantic Dill, started this season as one of two surviving vines on Stevens’ land. He said there isn’t a special secret to growing a pumpkin this size, but it is important to start with a balanced soil. Also needed are “lots of water, time and lots of love every day.”
Stevens said the Atlantic Dill is the result of many generations of genetics and breeding.
“This is not something you find in a regular feed store,” he said.
“I just think it’s fun, don’t you?” asked Blake rhetorically. “Of course, after the season is over I have no idea how to get rid of it!”
