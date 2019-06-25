GREENSBURG – The Hunchback of Notre Dame has made his way to Greensburg.
Tree County Players will showcase the play based on the Victor Hugo novel that will also feature songs from the Disney animated feature this week.
The show also feature the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz.
The story, which takes place in the 15th century, focuses on Quasimodo, a deformed bell-ringer who escapes the confines or his caretaker, Archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo. While roaming, Quasimodo finds himself being treated cruelly by everyone except the gypsy, Esmeralda.
Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by Esmeralda’s free spirit. The handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.
The play is co-directed by Megan Gehrich and Tyler Wachsmann.
The cast for the show is:
• Quasimodo – Kegan Main
• Esmerelda – Hannah Giesting
• Clopin – Tyler Coy
• Phoebus – Drew Soendlin
• St. Aphrodisius – Adam Mack
• Frollo – Tyler Wachsmann
• Florika – Shayleigh Berkheimer
• Madam – Gena Mack
• Dupin/Official/Frederick – Dylan Powers
• King Louie – Bill Rethlake
• Congregants, Gargoyles, Townspeople – Sophie Wesseler, Sadie Wachsmann, Lainey Brunker, Mary Bartley, Paige Gauck, Debbie Young, Hope Barker, Logan Soendlin, Megan Gehrich, Cathy Lincourt, Caitlin Lincourt
Gehrich said while the show has been a challenge, she has enjoyed seeing its progression.
“Honestly, this show, I think, is a really challenging show with all of the different choir aspects and the scene changes – and the way they have to go in and out of different characters is really hard,” Gehrich said. “It’s amazing to see from start to finish what they’ve accomplished. As I sit in there, I know what we’ve been through the last eight weeks of rehearsals.”
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” also features a message of acceptance.
“This show is really powerful, and that’s what drew me to it was the message behind it, and I think that message is really important in today’s society,” Gehrich said.
When she hears the song “God Help the Outcast” during the show, she said she’s reminded of why she decided to participate.
“There’s not a moment we all haven’t experienced being that outcast, and when I see that show and the performance of that song, it reminds me why I’m doing this,” Gehrich said. “At some point in our lives, we’ve all been the outcast and the people that have needed help and looked down on.”
The show’s other director has also been impressed with the cast and rehearsals, and they’re doing this all without the recommended number of cast members.
“It’s been going really well,” Wachsmann said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our small cast for this show. It’s recommended for 35 and we have about 20-some people. It’s really awesome to see such a big show come together with such a small group. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Similar to Gehrich, Wachsmann believes the show’s message is timeless.
“I really think the message of the Hunchback is very important right now, a message of acceptance and respect,” Wachsmann said.
But at the end of the day, it’s also about entertainment.
“I think with this show the content is important, but also more importantly than that, it’s really just a fun display of something we would never in a million years get to see otherwise here,” Wachsmann said.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. showings June 26, 27, 28 and for a 2 p.m. showing June 29 at the Tree County Players playhouse, 634 West Main Street, Greensburg.
Tickets are priced at $15 for adult non-members, $12 for adult members and $5 for children. They can be purchased by visiting www.treecountyplayers.com.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
