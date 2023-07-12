GREENSBURG – There were several comments about last week’s column with Mike Spillman, who grew up in the Sandusky area, remembering the “come around” men who used to sell to homes when someone was home most of the time, and each family usually only had one car.
Several readers remembered the Omar Bread man. Mike said one of the things that he remembers that wasn’t mentioned last week was the ice man. That was back in the day when not everybody had electricity. And, of course, the ice man wasn’t selling anything. He just collected for his ice and everybody hoped he’d come again before that ice melted. The Scheidler Ice Co. was a large business here.
Mike Spillman, continuing from last week, mentioned the gypsies. “At least that is what my dad said they were,” he said. “To me, they just looked like rednecks trying to make a living.”
“My favorites were the paint people,” he continued. “They could take any old vase or whiskey bottle, a sea shell or picture frame, and make it beautiful by cleaning the object then dripping hot sealing wax over it in an abstract fashion. They had a tub of water and would bring it up flat through the paint. Beautiful swirls of paint and then they would sprinkle gold or silver sparkles over it.
“In those days the creek banks of Indiana were overgrown with willow bushes. They weren’t trees with trunks, but bushes with many limbs that were finger size of slightly larger. The willow people could take those branches and weave them into sturdy armchairs, low tables and love seats. Then they would paint them with some cheap varnish that looked good for a couple of years, until the bark dried and peeled off. They were comfortable porch furniture for a while.
“Back then, hobos came around in legion. Dad said they had a code that they would chalk or carve at places along the railroad to tell others where to find food or shelter or warn about certain railroad detectives. He said they had put a lot of signs down at the railroad crossing below our house saying that mom was a good cook and a sucker for a sob story. I got some chalk at school and drew signs on the walls and posts in the grain elevator switch yard, but I don’t think they ever made an impact.”
Norm Voiles, who grew up in the Westport area, wrote that the summer when he was 12 years of age he went on Roy Ferguson’s big huckster truck with his dad. Norm said, “He paid me 50 cents a day. That big metal handmade truck body became a veritable furnace on summer days.”
Does anyone else remember an ice box being used instead of a refrigerator?
Norm continued, “We had an icebox and we drank a lot of juices, pop and water trying to combat the heat. Hucksters were big business. Notable ones in our area were Ferguson’s and Anderson’s from Westport and Buening’s from Letts.
“On Saturday evenings groups of people would be standing alongside the road for a ride into town. It effectively killed doing any business for the rest of the way. One week my dad said he was going to put a stop to that, so he posted a ‘No Riders’ sign by the door. But bless his soft heart, as we approached the first group he took the sign down. He said, ‘Maybe next week.’ But I knew he never would. It was an interesting summer and I’ve written about it many times. And then ... in my early 20s I was a Fuller Brush man, one of those fellows who ‘came around.’ Many country wives were really eager to have a visitor as they were alone with the kids all day long.”
