GREENSBURG – Some very enterprising Girl Scouts from local Troops 3073 and 909 are using an internet connection to help youngsters in Kenya go to school while also earning the coveted Girl Scouts Silver Award.
Ryleigh Granger, Elizabeth Walden and Gabby Dick have set up a cottage industry of sorts, selling handmade jewelry so Elizabeth can personally hand-carry the proceeds to Kenyan children later this summer.
In the fall of 2021, the Daily News reported on the Grain of Rice Academy, a not-for-profit school that teaches students from several of the neighboring tribes in the Nairobi/Nanyuki region.
Originally started in a depressed Kibera Kenya slum, the Grain of Rice project is an 8.5 acres school that provides hands-on learning within a Christian context to needy children. The small not-for-profit supports volunteer and artisan housing, room for vegetables gardens and the Grain Of Rice Academy, a primary school for disadvantaged children.
The girls from combined troops 3073/909 got an opportunity to meet a group of girls from the Kenyan Grain of Rice project via Facebook Messenger. They got to know each other sharing their likes and dislikes while telling a few jokes and comparing lives there and here. They learned that friends can be found all over the world.
A Silver Award is the second highest award a Girl Scout Cadet can receive, and only 10% of girls who enter Scouting earn the award.
And it’s not just a pretty pin for the iconic sash the Girl Scouts wear; it recognizes a relatively difficult and time-consuming project that teaches the girls facets of marketing and finance while helping them learn the ways of the world.
Gabby’s mother, Michelle Ostendorf, explained the award.
“They must put in a minimum of 50 hours for the project,” Ostendorf said. “And they have to complete a Journey before they can start the work on their Silver Award.”
A Journey is a service project that affords them the ability to accomplish up to four other badges in a single day.
Gabby, Ryleigh and Elizabeth are using paper beads handcrafted by kids in Uganda to fashion costume jewelry (and single strands of the paper beads) to sell. The money will be used to buy school supplies for the Grain of Rice Academy.
The girls are selling their jewelry (which ranges in price from $8 to $15) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amacks’ Well in Batesville and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at The Branch coffeehouse in Greensburg.
As an added bonus, The Branch is offering a discount off jewelry for donations of school supplies for the kids at the Grain of Rice Project in Kenya.
