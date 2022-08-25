GREENSBURG — The next event in the Jerry Williams Bicentennial Concert series is the Ohio band The Klaberheads, who are bringing their own special brand of polka party to the Rebekah Park Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Friday, August 26.
And when they bring the sound of polka music to Greensburg, they also bring a long-lasting family tradition.
The original Franz Klaber Orchestra was founded in 1930 and led by Franz Klaber, a German immigrant; it was a five piece band of fellow German-Americans that played a lot of German folk songs at festivals. To widen their appeal, Klaber began mixing popular music with traditional German songs.
When Franz Sr. passed, Franz Jr. took his father’s musical passion and expanded the band and its repertoire, changing their name to The Klaberheads.
Erika Klaber took over after Frank Jr. suffered a stroks, but has continued with her father and grandfather’s vision while putting her own imprint on the group as well. Strangely enough, Erika’s main instrument, the steel drum, lent an unusual and exciting edge to polka music, which is always exciting anyway.
Fourth generation Klabers also play with the band. Erika’s daughter, Emily Muench, performs regularly with the band, and several of Franz’s grandchildren have been apprentice and active members.
The Klaberheads have performed at Disney’s EPCOT Center, Yuengling’s, and Oktoberfests in Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Lexington, Munster, Maysville, Owensboro, and even Texas.
They even host their own New Year’s Eve dance, a popular event in Hamilton, Ohio that draws a sell-out crowd.
The multi-generational make-up of the band allows them to play contemporary requests as well more traditional tunes. On top of the tried-and-true polka music that is their staple, they also do crowd participation numbers, and good old-fashioned rock and roll.
In short, The Klaberheads are accomplished musical entertainers that bring a high-energy connection to the audience.
In August, September, and October, The Klaberheads can be found at your nearest Oktoberfest beer tent, but for the rest of the year they take on a completely different musical appearance and play at all types of venues from conventions, summer concert series, and dances.
Decatur County Bicentennial Coordinator John Pratt said, “The Klaberheads are very popular in area Oktoberfests as well as community concerts. With such a strong local German heritage, how appropriate to have German music as a part of the Jerry Williams Bicentennial Concert Series.”
