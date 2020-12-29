RUSH COUNTY — In the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the state has nearly 2,500 new positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana and 43 deaths.
The updated number on Monday of 2,494 brings the state total positive cases to 496,306 with 7,539 total deaths.There have been more than 5.5 million tests administered in Indiana.
In Rush County, it has been reported that 113 new tests were administered and 16 of those came back positive for COVID-19. That gives Rush County an 11.5 percent positive test rate over a 7-day period. No new deaths were reported.
Rush County has had 1,126 positive cases and a total of 13 deaths.
Vaccines are being administered in phases in Rush County. To be eligible for the vaccine at this time, you must be able to answer yes to any of these questions (per ISDH):
- Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include:
- Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services
- This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc.
- This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care
- Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)
The timeline for additional phases of vaccine administration is yet to be determined.
The celebration of the new year is a big night for many. The safest way to celebrate the new year is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you or virtually with friends and family. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, according to cdc.gov.
If you do decide to celebrate the new year with individuals outside of your household, the CDC recommends that you take the following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth
- Stay at least 6 feet apart
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces
- If able, bring your own food and drinks
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol
- Stay home if you are sick
For more information on the coronavirus, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ or https://www.cdc.gov/.
