The Leathery Company announces new tenants

BATESVILLE - The Leathery Company is pleased to announce that they have signed a pair of new Anchor Tenant leases for the Cross County Plaza located in Batesville, Indiana.
Dollar Tree has signed a new lease for a 12,600-sf store next to the new 21,000 sf Tractor Supply Company which opened earlier this year.
Label Shopper has signed a new lease to double the size of their store in the center and take the former 17,170 sf Gordmans location which closed last month.
Construction is underway for both tenants which are slated to open by the end of the year.
Cross County Plaza is also home to Principled Chiropractic, Subway, New China Restaurant, Dr Pike-Dentist, Studio Vapes, Lucky Nails, AT&T Wireless, Shoe Sensation, Maurice’s and Mc Donald’s.
Company partner, Don Leathery Jr., said, “We have always known we have a great location in the community of Batesville and now we have a brand-new lineup of Anchor tenants to help solidify our location. We will be looking to replace the existing 8450 sf Label Shopper space when they move into their new anchor position later this year.”
