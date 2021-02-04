GREENSBURG – The Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Decatur County Extension Office in the large meeting room. This is near the fairgrounds and the bowling alley.
One of the things on the agenda will be a birthday party for George Washington, and ask that all share some trivia about him.
If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017. Those interested about becoming a member are welcome to attend.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.