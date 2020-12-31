NAPOLEON – The Napoleon State Bank recently shared “year-end blessings” with numerous groups in Ripley and Decatur Counties totaling over $74,000.
This year has set up huge road blocks with organizations not being able to have their normal fundraisers and events, however, the need for these groups in our communities has been larger than ever. Beneficiaries of the “Year End Blessings” project included area food pantries, volunteer fire departments, community organizations, hospital foundations, school corporations for use in their virtual education needs, and high school athletic departments.
“During this most joyful time of year, we are glad to be able to unexpectedly bless groups in our community who give so much to our community”, Joseph Moorman, President/CEO said. “It is a great feeling to know that in such a difficult year we can make a small difference to these groups. We look forward to the day in which we can again fill the stands at our local high schools, groups events and fundraisers can commence and students/teachers e-learning programs are enhanced.”
The Napoleon State Bank has been locally owned since 1903 and serves the Ripley and Decatur counties of Southeastern Indiana with seven locations in Napoleon, Holton, Osgood, Milan, Greensburg and Westport. The mission of The Napoleon State Bank is to remain a locally owned financial institution, dedicated to providing a broad range of services to our customers and communities, through a friendly, trained, qualified staff that provides unsurpassed personal service to our customers. The Napoleon State Bank has a total of 85 full and part-time employees.
Information provided
